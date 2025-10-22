Honouring a visionary son of Kerala

A tribute to former president K R Narayanan, whose bust will be unveiled at the Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram by President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday
Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar,Governor of Kerala
The unveiling of the statue of former President of India K R Narayanan at the Kerala Raj Bhavan is not merely a ceremonial occasion — it is a moment of reflection and gratitude to a statesman whose life and work continue to inspire the nation.
The initiative draws its origin from a thoughtful suggestion made by former President Ram Nath Kovind, who, in a personal letter dated May 3, 2024, to then Governor of Kerala and current Governor of Bihar Arif Mohammed Khan, proposed that the life and legacy of the late Narayanan be commemorated in his home state.
President Kovind wrote that the “son of the soil who rose to occupy the highest constitutional office of the nation” deserves to be honoured at the Raj Bhavan—a sentiment that reflects not only affection but also profound national respect for a leader of remarkable integrity and vision. Governor Khan acted on the suggestion with commendable promptness, ensuring the completion of the bust of Narayanan at the Raj Bhavan.
K R Narayanan was blessed with an endearing personality and was a visionary leader in the truest sense. Throughout his illustrious career in public service, he took several initiatives for the betterment of the people. He had a deep and natural affinity with his home state, Kerala. He embodied the refined ethos of Kerala’s traditions and culture and is widely regarded as an independent, dignified, and assertive President who upheld the highest constitutional values.
It was only fitting that the state reciprocated this legacy by keeping his memory alive for future generations. A meaningful way to honour this illustrious “son of the soil” was to create a memorial in some form.
The suggestion was to install a bust or statue, along with a portrait, prominently within the Raj Bhavan. Such a gesture of respect and gratitude would not only commemorate a great leader but also win the hearts of millions of people in Kerala.
Fulfilling that noble thought, the Raj Bhavan today proudly houses the statue of Narayanan—a symbolic reminder of his enduring values of justice, equality, education, and moral courage. It is a tribute from the people of Kerala to a man who represented the triumph of knowledge and perseverance over social barriers. Born in Uzhavoor, Kerala, and educated through sheer determination, Narayanan rose from humble beginnings to become a diplomat, scholar, and finally, the 10th President of India (1997–2002). His journey exemplifies the inclusiveness and opportunity that our democracy offers to every citizen.
President Narayanan brought to Rashtrapati Bhavan not only intellectual depth but also a profound sense of moral responsibility. He upheld the Constitution as the conscience of the nation—always speaking with conviction, yet with grace and restraint. His presidency was a model of independence and integrity.
For most of President Narayanan’s tenure, Atal Bihari Vajpayee served as the Prime Minister. The relationship between the two leaders was marked by mutual respect, grace, and constitutional propriety, even during politically challenging times. Vajpayee deeply appreciated President Narayanan’s impartiality, intellect, and unwavering sense of duty, describing him as “a guardian of the Constitution and a conscience-keeper of the Republic”.
He often spoke of Narayanan’s inspiring personal journey as a living testament to the strength and inclusiveness of Indian democracy. Vajpayee once observed that Narayanan’s life story “reminds every Indian that our democracy gives space for merit, dedication, and moral strength to shine”.
As we unveil his statue within the historic premises of the Kerala Raj Bhavan, we not only honour an extraordinary individual but also reaffirm our faith in the ideals that define India—equality, justice, compassion, and opportunity for all. This statue will serve as a reminder to every visitor and official that leadership rooted in humility and guided by moral strength can transform a nation.
In honouring K R Narayanan, we honour the best within ourselves.