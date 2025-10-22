Honouring a visionary son of Kerala

A tribute to former president K R Narayanan, whose bust will be unveiled at the Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram by President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday

Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar,Governor of Kerala

The unveiling of the statue of former President of India K R Narayanan at the Kerala Raj Bhavan is not merely a ceremonial occasion — it is a moment of reflection and gratitude to a statesman whose life and work continue to inspire the nation.

The initiative draws its origin from a thoughtful suggestion made by former President Ram Nath Kovind, who, in a personal letter dated May 3, 2024, to then Governor of Kerala and current Governor of Bihar Arif Mohammed Khan, proposed that the life and legacy of the late Narayanan be commemorated in his home state.

President Kovind wrote that the “son of the soil who rose to occupy the highest constitutional office of the nation” deserves to be honoured at the Raj Bhavan—a sentiment that reflects not only affection but also profound national respect for a leader of remarkable integrity and vision. Governor Khan acted on the suggestion with commendable promptness, ensuring the completion of the bust of Narayanan at the Raj Bhavan.

K R Narayanan was blessed with an endearing personality and was a visionary leader in the truest sense. Throughout his illustrious career in public service, he took several initiatives for the betterment of the people. He had a deep and natural affinity with his home state, Kerala. He embodied the refined ethos of Kerala’s traditions and culture and is widely regarded as an independent, dignified, and assertive President who upheld the highest constitutional values.