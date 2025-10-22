INTERVIEW| Politics, lack of funds hindering Kalamandalam development, says Mallika

KOCHI: Classical dancer, activist and actor Mallika Sarabhai, currently the chancellor of Kerala Kalamandalam, wants to transform the institution into an international centre of performing arts. But she says the institution is bogged down by a slew of issues including incompetent staff, politics and a lack of funds. In a conversation with TNIE, she urges Keralites worldwide to chip in and support the institution in its efforts to become self-reliant. Excerpts
When you took over as Kalamandalam chancellor, you had plans to develop it into an international centre of traditional arts. What are the factors holding it back?
Many internal issues need to be sorted out. When Kalamandalam was elevated to a deemed university, people who were clerks suddenly became officers. There is no one other than the vice-chancellor and the registrar who can actually create an email in English, in the entire office. And there is politics. It’s a strange paradox. Yet some good things have happened, like the Muslim girl doing kathakali. This was something I fought for when I came here for the first time.
Do you mean to say politics is hindering the transition?
Politics is one among the issues. On the one hand, there is this incorrectly staffed institution and you can’t throw anybody out. Nor can you bring anybody in. If you bring in party men, bring people who are efficient. If they can keep accounts efficiently, and the head of accounts is conversant with government and university regulations, it will work. Get some people who can at least handle a computer. There is an attitude that even if some people don’t work for 200 days, they cannot be thrown out.
Kalamandalam is facing acute fund crunch. What’s your plan for the future?
We have been planning to tie up with foreign and Indian universities and to go beyond being a kathakali, koodiyattam school. But if you are fighting for your salary and are bothered about the next grant, the focus shifts. Two months ago, I met Finance Minister Balagopal, who told me that Kalamandalam should find alternative funds and stop depending on the government. Each institution has to try and find a different model.
What are the plans to make Kalamandalam self-reliant?
Kalamandalam is one institution Malayalis across the world feel proud about. Can they not actually put their wallet where their mouth is? We need to have an independent corpus, it cannot go on dependent on the government. Businessmen can sponsor a teaching block and we are ready to give their names to the building. Somebody can provide a corpus fund and we can use the interest as a cushion. I am willing to go around and ask people to support the institution.
Is raising funds from art enthusiasts the idea?
We need thinkers, people from the government, funders and people with a vision to come together. I wrote to (vice-chancellor) Ananthakrishnan a month ago, about how we forgot the larger vision. I have suggested to first put together a ‘Friends of Kalamandalam’ group, and I would like the former ISRO chairman who is also a kathakali dancer (K Radhakrishnan) to head it. I would like industry heads like M A Yusuff Ali to join us. They are the people who have to become our ambassadors.
Is the lack of adaptability limited to office staff? What about teachers?
There are teachers, too, who find change difficult. There are many new staffers and teachers who are really adaptive. Dheeraj, a kathakali teacher, created a wonderful kathakali adaptation of Ernest Hemingway’s ‘The Old Man And the Sea’. That’s the kind of work I have been demanding.
There have been many adaptations of western literature in kathakali, but how can you cross the cultural barriers?
I am personally more interested in seeing kathakali and mohiniyattam coming out of Duryodhana Vadhams. Though rooted in bharatanatyam and kuchipudi, I am constantly trying to adapt to the changing times. There are many talented kathakali and koodiyattam dancers. Why can’t we have a new koodiyattam or kathakali based on relevant issues of the present. Don’t bastardise kathakali, but who said that kathakali has to talk only about gods. I think art is a vast ocean. When we are copying Shakespeare, it is not considered appropriation. But when somebody from a different community performs bharatanatyam, everybody is upset. Why this double standard?
Kalamandalam isn’t getting talented students nowadays. Youngsters aren’t ready to sacrifice 14 years to learn an art. How can this be addressed?
If you want to be a centre of excellence for performing arts, you have to get the course tailored. Why should Kalamandalam run a school? If you are teaching an art, then forget about teaching English, grammar, and mathematics. You are not good at it and your heart isn’t in it. Why should we stretch a course in idakka and mridangam that can be completed in two years to 10 years?
Do you have the support of government for the transformation of the institution?
If Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has brought me in, it is with a purpose and I have to fulfil that purpose. That’s my promise to him and that purpose is to shake up this institution.