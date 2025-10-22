INTERVIEW| Politics, lack of funds hindering Kalamandalam development, says Mallika

KOCHI: Classical dancer, activist and actor Mallika Sarabhai, currently the chancellor of Kerala Kalamandalam, wants to transform the institution into an international centre of performing arts. But she says the institution is bogged down by a slew of issues including incompetent staff, politics and a lack of funds. In a conversation with TNIE, she urges Keralites worldwide to chip in and support the institution in its efforts to become self-reliant. Excerpts

When you took over as Kalamandalam chancellor, you had plans to develop it into an international centre of traditional arts. What are the factors holding it back?

Many internal issues need to be sorted out. When Kalamandalam was elevated to a deemed university, people who were clerks suddenly became officers. There is no one other than the vice-chancellor and the registrar who can actually create an email in English, in the entire office. And there is politics. It’s a strange paradox. Yet some good things have happened, like the Muslim girl doing kathakali. This was something I fought for when I came here for the first time.

Do you mean to say politics is hindering the transition?

Politics is one among the issues. On the one hand, there is this incorrectly staffed institution and you can’t throw anybody out. Nor can you bring anybody in. If you bring in party men, bring people who are efficient. If they can keep accounts efficiently, and the head of accounts is conversant with government and university regulations, it will work. Get some people who can at least handle a computer. There is an attitude that even if some people don’t work for 200 days, they cannot be thrown out.