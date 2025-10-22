Kerala’s cuisine makes it to Lonely Planet’s list of world’s best experiences for 2026

KOCHI: Kerala’s vibrant culinary landscape has earned global recognition, with Lonely Planet naming it among the 25 best experiences in the world for 2026.
The travel guide giant’s much-awaited Best in Travel 2026 list spotlights Kerala under the title “Dig in to Kerala’s Culinary Culture”, celebrating the state as a haven for gastronomic adventurers.
Notably, Kerala is the only Indian state to be featured in the list.
Rooted in fresh, locally sourced ingredients and centuries-old traditions, Kerala’s cuisine is a delicious reflection of its history, geography, and rich diversity.
“Even within Kerala, the cuisine enormously varies,” the guide notes, highlighting everything from the rich, spice-laden Mappila cooking of North Malabar to the coconut-infused stews of the south, best enjoyed with a fluffy appam.
The feature also delves into the historic role of Kerala’s famed spices — black pepper, cardamom and turmeric — which once drew traders from around the world and continue to define its culinary identity.
Kochi finds special mention as one of the most inspiring places to explore the state’s food culture.
Lonely Planet recommends joining the evening food walk with the Kochi Heritage Project, which takes visitors through Mattancherry — the historic spice-trading quarter where flavours mingle with stories from over 30 communities that have settled here through the centuries.
Complementing the feature, Lonely Planet’s website showcases a video hosted by Govind Pallipurath, founder of the video production company Thought Makers, who takes viewers on a sensory journey through Kerala’s kitchens and markets.
Founded in Australia in 1973, Lonely Planet has published over 150 million travel books, and its annual Best in Travel guide is considered a global benchmark for must-visit destinations and experiences. With Kerala now on the list, food lovers across the world have one more reason to pack their bags — and their appetites — for God’s Own Country.