Kerala’s cuisine makes it to Lonely Planet’s list of world’s best experiences for 2026

KOCHI: Kerala’s vibrant culinary landscape has earned global recognition, with Lonely Planet naming it among the 25 best experiences in the world for 2026.

The travel guide giant’s much-awaited Best in Travel 2026 list spotlights Kerala under the title “Dig in to Kerala’s Culinary Culture”, celebrating the state as a haven for gastronomic adventurers.

Notably, Kerala is the only Indian state to be featured in the list.

Rooted in fresh, locally sourced ingredients and centuries-old traditions, Kerala’s cuisine is a delicious reflection of its history, geography, and rich diversity.

“Even within Kerala, the cuisine enormously varies,” the guide notes, highlighting everything from the rich, spice-laden Mappila cooking of North Malabar to the coconut-infused stews of the south, best enjoyed with a fluffy appam.

The feature also delves into the historic role of Kerala’s famed spices — black pepper, cardamom and turmeric — which once drew traders from around the world and continue to define its culinary identity.