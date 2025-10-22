Over 300 people booked after protests against waste treatment plant in Thamarassery

As many as 321 people have been booked after protests against a waste treatment plant ended up in clashes with the police near Thamarassery on Wednesday, reported PTI.

Residents of the Ambayathodu village have been alleging that the plant, managed by Freshcut, was emitting a strong stench and dumping poultry waste into a nearby river.

Tensions escalated when a waste collection lorry arrived at the site, and protesters began throwing stones, prompting police intervention. The confrontation soon escalated into clashes.

Several protesters were injured when police used batons to disperse the crowd, while several officers, including the Kozhikode Rural Superintendent of Police, sustained injuries from stone-throwing, police said.

According to Thamarassery police, six cases have been registered against the protesters, based on different complaints.

"In all six cases, a total of 321 persons have been named as accused. Of them, 21 were identified," a police officer said.

"Investigation is underway, and any further action is yet to be initiated," he added.