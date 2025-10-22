Police, protesters injured as Thamarassery turns war zone

KOZHIKODE: As many as 20 police officers and several residents were injured and vehicles torched as a protest against Fresh Cut animal waste recycling company in Thamarassery turned violent on Tuesday evening. Kozhikode Rural SP K E Baiju and Thamarassery SHO Sayooj Kumar were among the injured cops. Additional forces were dispatched to the area as the situation remained volatile.

The violence marks a significant escalation in the years-long agitation against Fresh Cut factory, which processes poultry waste in Ambayathode. Local residents have been protesting for years against the unbearable stench and alleged pollution of the Iruthullipuzha river caused by the plant, which began operations in 2019.

Recently, the residents staged a day-and-night road blockade against the plant. Organisations like the Iruthullipuzha Samrakshana Samithi (river protection committee) and Karimbalakunnu Samrakshana Samithi mobilised hundreds of people near the plant last month, demanding steps to ensure the factory did not exceed its 25-tonne storage capacity, waste is not transported at night, and a monitoring system, including members of the protest committee, is established to inspect incoming waste.

Last week, the Iruthullipuzha Samrakshana Samithi staged a demonstration in Thamarassery against the arrest of its leaders. Tensions rose on Monday morning when police reportedly attempted to take more residents into custody from their homes, the footage of which was captured in CCTV cameras.

Thamarassery SHO Sayooj Kumar, however, said the police were merely trying to apprehend people accused in existing cases. The protesters then commenced an indefinite strike from Tuesday.

The chain of violent incidents began in the afternoon. Around 4 pm, protesters led by the samithi took out a march and intercepted mini container vans taking poultry waste to the plant. Police stopped the protesters approximately 200m away. Infuriated protesters resorted to heavy stone pelting, injuring many cops.