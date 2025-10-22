President Droupadi Murmu's chopper gets stuck in newly laid helipad in Kerala during Sabarimala visit

PATHANAMTHITTA: A minor security lapse occurred during President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to Sabarimala on Wednesday morning when the wheels of her helicopter sank slightly into the concrete surface of the temporary helipad at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium ground in Pramadom.

The incident took place moments after the President safely alighted from the helicopter around 8.30 am. Police and Fire and Rescue personnel later helped push and move the aircraft to safety. Officials confirmed that there was no immediate danger.

Sources said the helipad was prepared overnight after the decision to divert the President’s helicopter from Nilakkal to Pramadom due to adverse weather conditions in the hill region. Concrete had reportedly been poured at the site only hours before the arrival, leaving the surface not fully set.

Originally, the helicopter was scheduled to land at Nilakkal at 10.20 am, but the flight plan was revised late on Tuesday considering heavy rain and strong winds in the area. Consequently, three temporary helipads were readied, one of which was used for the President’s landing.

At the ground, the President was received by Devaswom Minister V.N. Vasavan, MP Anto Antony, MLAs K.U. Jineesh Kumar and Pramod Narayanan, District Collector S. Prem Krishnan, and District Police Chief R. Anand.

The President later proceeded to Sabarimala for darshan at the hill shrine, marking the culmination of the Thulam month rituals.