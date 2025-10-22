Study on amoebic infection yet to begin as cases surge

KOZHIKODE: Even as Kerala witnesses a sharp spike in amoebic meningitis cases, the much-publicised scientific study announced by the state health department is yet to begin. The study, aimed at identifying whether environmental factors are contributing to the rise in infections, remains stalled, with officials unable to confirm if any groundwork has even begun.

Last year, 38 cases of amoebic meningitis were reported across Kerala. In stark contrast, this year’s tally has already surged to 129 cases, with 41 infections and five deaths reported in October alone. Once considered one of the world’s rarest diseases, the infection is now being reported in Kerala at an alarming rate of 2-3 new cases daily.

Health Minister Veena George had announced on September 3 that a case-control study would be launched jointly by the Directorate of Health Services (DHS), Directorate of Medical Education (DME), and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to understand the factors behind the outbreak. However, one-and-a-half months later, the project remains in its planning phase.

“The framework for the study has been drafted, but data collection from the field has not yet started,” said a senior official from the Directorate of Health Services, requesting anonymity. “We are still coordinating with other departments for resource allocation. Without accurate identification of risk factors and environmental conditions, it’s impossible to design an effective prevention strategy. The health department must take the lead in ensuring this study is implemented urgently.”

The health department had earlier stated that the study would also explore environmental correlations, with collaboration from CET’s Environmental Engineering Department, the Pollution Control Board, and other agencies. However, sources confirm that even preliminary coordination meetings have not taken place.