‘The sun is actually cooling off now’

In fact, there has been a global surge in heliophysics research. India’s Aditya-L1 mission and NASA’s PUNCH (Polarimeter to Unify the Corona and Heliosphere) project are part of this collective effort to understand the sun’s temperament.



A significant part of PUNCH was, quite literally, in Kerala a couple of days ago when its principal investigator, Craig Edward DeForest, visited Thiruvananthapuram to take part in an IIST symposium and deliver an engaging lecture titled ‘Imaging Almost Nothing at All’.



The event, organised by the Breakthrough Science Society (BSS), Christ (Deemed to be University), and IIST, drew scientists and students alike. All eager to listen to the man whose work peers deep into the sun’s invisible storms.



Craig’s fascination with the Sun began nearly five decades ago. He recalls being transfixed by the crimson glow of the setting sun as an 11-year-old. The same light that made him squint and yet refuse to look away.



“Till then,” he says, “the sun was just there — a common, predictable presence.” But that moment sparked a curiosity that refused to fade.

He questioned his father, scoured books, and eventually pursued physics. That childhood wonder turned into a lifelong devotion, leading him to heliophysics.

Today, at 57, he heads NASA’s PUNCH mission, studying coronal mass ejections and solar storms. Excerpts from an interaction: