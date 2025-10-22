UAE students shine at Kerala school sports meet, marking historic first with girls' participation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “Assalamu alaikum,” announced the commentator as students from the UAE entered the track for the march past during the School Olympics inauguration ceremony.

Hailing the Arabic salutation, the crowd of participants cheered for their NRI friends, welcoming them to the meet and their land. Over 35 students from the UAE are taking part in the school sports meet, as Kerala’s 15th district, just like the year before. And for the first time in the meet’s history, girls from the Gulf nations are also among the participants.

Sharing their excitement and pride of being part of history, the five-member girls’ team from the New Indian Model School in Dubai said they have become stars in their families.

“Even for our families, this is the first time – not just the School Olympics part, but also leaving us in Kerala without them,” Class 10 student Ayisha Navab told TNIE. While she said she wants to win in the Under-17 shotput, her friend Shaikha Ali remarked that she will be unaffected by the results. The entire squad commented that the facilities at the meet were of much higher standard than what they expected.

However, the teenagers were a little upset that they didn’t get their non-veg dishes on the first day. And some even started missing their families and friends.

“We also want to explore the food spots here,” one of them commented.

Dressed up in Gen-Z vibe, with oversized tees, baggy jeans and sneakers, the boys’ squad said they were happy to have interacted with Minister V Sivankutty.