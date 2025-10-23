Alathur DySP under fire for remark on President’s Sabarimala visit, BJP to launch protest march

PALAKKAD: The Superintendent of Police Palakkad is learnt to have issued a show-cause notice to the Alathur Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) R Manoj Kumar over a controversial WhatsApp status criticising President Draupadi Murmu’s visit to the Sabarimala temple on Wednesday.

The Palakkad Superintendent of Police has asked for a detailed explanation from the DySP, warning that if the explanation is found to be unsatisfactory, departmental action will follow.

According to reports, in the late hours of Wednesday, DySP Manoj Kumar posted a WhatsApp status alleging that President Murmu’s Sabarimala pilgrimage involved a breach of ritual protocol and that “High Court directions were flouted”.

The post, which reportedly appeared while the officer was travelling by train, was deleted about 20 minutes later. The DySP later clarified to the media and his higher officials that the post appeared on his WhatsApp status inadvertently while he was travelling by train, after he received the message from another contact, and that it was deleted soon after he noticed it.