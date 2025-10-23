Bocce brings inclusivity to forefront at Kerala School Sports Meet

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The team was going through a challenging phase — the first set ended in a draw, and Alappuzha had to win the next to enter the girls’ Bocce semi-finals.

Then stepped in Vaishnavi K, an inclusive student of the team, onto the carpet. Her first throw was declared dead, but thanks to the sport’s modified rules, she allegedly got a second chance.

She threw her green ball again, which came to rest closest to the white target ball. As the crowd cheered, Vaishnavi’s wide smile sparkled more than the pink beads in her fancy necklace.

All it takes is an extra effort, a small tweak in rigidity, to include such smiles. Introduced last year as part of inclusive sports, the ball sport Bocce was a key attraction at the inclusive sports events held at the University Stadium here on Wednesday.

The new game gained fans at the Kerala State School Sports Meet, as the crowd around the game carpet continued to grow as the matches progressed.

A few changes — including giving a second chance to disabled participants — were incorporated into the game. The players have to throw a smaller ball first, called a pallino, after which two teams take turns bowling.