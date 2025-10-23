LDF government to go ahead with PM SHRI scheme, despite resistance from CPI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite stiff resistance from the CPI, the LDF government is set to move forward with the implementation of the centrally sponsored PM SHRI scheme. Though the CM assured the CPI ministers that there would be a discussion on the scheme, according to sources in the government, that level of discussion is likely to be held in a bilateral way.

CPM is of the view that despite the party’s political differences, the government must find ways in a federal system to sustain its goals. “CPM is against the PM SHRI project. However, we cannot insist that the stand of the party and the government should be the same,” CPM state secretary M V Govindan told TNIE. The CPM leadership also brushed aside the anguish expressed by CPI and other sections against the project.

“Kerala already has a state educational project and textbooks are based on that. It is the state which decides the curriculum, not the Central government. This fund worth Rs 1,446 crore rightfully belongs to us. If the Central government objects, there are also other ways to deal with it,” the CPM leader said. At least two other LDF front partners also support the CPM position.

“This is a Left Democratic Front government, not a left government. And we need to be pragmatic,” a minister said. According to them, in the new political scenario a state like Kerala which has a huge financial crisis could not dismiss centrally sponsored and Central schemes.