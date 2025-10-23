Pilfering of temple assets: Is Sabarimala case tip of iceberg?

KOCHI: The Sabarimala gold theft case, which emerged from a complaint regarding a missing gilded pedestal, has blown up into a major controversy -- lending credence to allegations of extensive loot in temples managed by devaswom boards nominated by the state government.

Ironically, the complaint regarding the pedestal was filed by Unnikrishnan Potti, the main accused in the case. Investigators have stitched together evidence that purportedly shows Potti’s role in replacing the gold cladding on the dwarapalaka sculptures and doors at Sabarimala temple with gold-plated panels in 2019 and 2025.

What followed was a clamour by devotees to probe allegations of corruption in other temples. And, the latest report by the state audit department on the Guruvayur Sri Krishna temple details reported misappropriation to the tune of `25 crore between 2019 and 2021.

The report highlighted the lack of proper records of offerings and other assets. The mahazar report of the forest department regarding the 522kg of elephant tusks kept at Punnathur Kotta is missing, it said, adding that artifacts, including copper, brass, bell metal, and panchaloha, received as offering since February 11, 2016 have not been accounted for. The report said that large donations and offerings were not recorded in the official register. There are discrepancies in the double register of gold and silver items used for temple rituals, it added.

“Parameswaran Namboothiri of Kodavalli mana in Palakkad had presented a huge bronze uruli (vessel) weighing 2,000kg to the temple on February 22, 2022. The vessel is worth around `15 lakh. But there is no mention of it in the devaswom stock register,” said Mahendrakumar, a litigant who has approached the Kerala High Court seeking transparency in the management of temples.