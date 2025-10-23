Police officer dismissed from service accused of assaulting MP during Perambra violence

Kozhikode: Shafi Parambil, MP, has raised a serious allegation that it was a police officer who, according to the government, was allegedly dismissed from service, who attacked him during the violence in Perambra on 10 October.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Shafi said Abhilash David, Inspector with the Vadakara Control Room, was among the police officers who were allegedly dismissed from service. Displaying visuals of the violence, Shafi said the officer was the one who attacked him on the head and face.

"He deliberately targeted me and when I turned to the other side, he followed to attack me again," Shafi said.

The MP said it is not clear how the police officer was reinstated into service. "When I inquired about him, many officers in Thiruvananthapuram asserted that the person is no longer in service. A reply given by the government under the Right to Information Act says that no file of dismissed persons is available with the Home Department," Shafi said.

He said either the government's claim that it has removed officers with criminal antecedents is hollow or they have been reinstated with ulterior motives. Shafi reiterated that he intervened in the issue to prevent an escalation of violence. He asserted that there was no incident that warranted police action.

"Kozhikode Rural Police Chief himself had said that some policemen deliberately created trouble. But there is no action against the policemen because of the intervention from the CPM leadership," he said.