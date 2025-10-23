President Murmu unveils bust of former President KR Narayanan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: President of India Droupadi Murmu unveiled the bust of former President K R Narayanan at Raj Bhavan here on Thursday, in the presence of former President Ram Nath Kovind, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Governor of Kerala Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Governor of Bihar Arif Mohammed Khan, and other dignitaries.
Speaking on the occasion, President Murmu described K R Narayanan’s life as “a story of courage, perseverance, and self-belief.”
She said that through dedication and the power of education, Narayanan rose from humble beginnings to occupy the highest constitutional office of the nation. His academic excellence, she noted, symbolised what determination and opportunity can achieve when guided by purpose.
Recalling his distinguished career in the Indian Foreign Service before entering politics, the President said Narayanan upheld India’s values of peace, justice, and cooperation with utmost sincerity and remained steadfast to the principles of fairness and inclusion throughout his life.
Highlighting Narayanan’s deep connection with Kerala, his home state, the President said he drew inspiration from its social progress and commitment to education and inclusivity. Even after reaching the highest office, she noted, he remained rooted in his origins and continued to advocate for education as a fundamental right, not a privilege for the few.
“K R Narayanan has left behind a rich legacy of morality, integrity, compassion, and democratic spirit,” President Murmu said.
“As we remember him, we should draw inspiration from his life dedicated to nation-building and work towards creating a more inclusive, just, and compassionate India.”
She expressed confidence that his ideals will continue to inspire future generations to uphold the values of equality, integrity, and public service that he embodied.