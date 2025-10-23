President Murmu unveils bust of former President KR Narayanan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: President of India Droupadi Murmu unveiled the bust of former President K R Narayanan at Raj Bhavan here on Thursday, in the presence of former President Ram Nath Kovind, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Governor of Kerala Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Governor of Bihar Arif Mohammed Khan, and other dignitaries.

Speaking on the occasion, President Murmu described K R Narayanan’s life as “a story of courage, perseverance, and self-belief.”

She said that through dedication and the power of education, Narayanan rose from humble beginnings to occupy the highest constitutional office of the nation. His academic excellence, she noted, symbolised what determination and opportunity can achieve when guided by purpose.

Recalling his distinguished career in the Indian Foreign Service before entering politics, the President said Narayanan upheld India’s values of peace, justice, and cooperation with utmost sincerity and remained steadfast to the principles of fairness and inclusion throughout his life.