Rebellion brews in Congress as Satheesan issues 'red alert'
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After the new list of KPCC office-bearers was announced amid allegations of sidelining the leaders from various factions, the first rebellion against the leadership came in the form of warning shots from none other than leader of opposition VD Satheesan. The Congress chief was forced to call off newly formed KPCC office bearers' meeting planned to be held at Indira Bhavan on Thursday after Satheesan threatened to boycott it, even as the leadership countered his stance.
Though CWC member Ramesh Chennithala and 'A' group have lodged complaints against the rejig, it was Satheesan who suffered the most, with more leaders deserting him in the recent past. This is the first time, since assuming office as Congress parliamentary party leader, that Satheesan has 'openly' opposed the state leadership.
According to his loyalists, an axis comprising AICC general secretary Deepa Das Munsi, working committee member AP Anil Kumar and UDF convenor Adoor Prakash is now effectively controlling the organisation. "KPCC president Sunny Joseph has become a puppet in the hands of this new axis of power," a leader said.
Leaders close to Satheesan also alleged that, contrary to tradition, where the office bearers' list is finalized in a close door meeting between the opposition leader and KPCC president, this time AICC general secretary's intervention was evident allegedly in favour of KC Venugopal group.
"A single meeting between these three leaders was held. The high command representative held discussions, making Satheesan a mere spectator. This was unprecedented. Fifteen names in the KPCC general secretary list were accommodated in this manner," A KPCC general secretary said.
It is also pointed out that the published list did not have the approval of Satheesan. Though Satheesan demanded two DCC presidents- Thiruvananthapuram and Kottayam- was reportedly ignored.
Satheesan has demanded that KPCC secretaries list be published shortly accommodating the youths.
The KPCC is considering whether to issue a smaller additional list of general secretaries or to form an entirely new list of KPCC secretaries. A decision is expected shortly.
Despite these setbacks Satheesan continues to enjoy support from youth leaders. His assertiveness and the UDF's success in winning four by-elections have earned him considerable backing. His rapport with various Christian church heads has also strengthened his position, making opponents wary.
Meanwhile, matters worsened when Thiruvananthapuram DCC president in charge N Sakthan informed Deepa Das Munsi, Venugopal, Sunny Joseph that he would not continue in office.
Satheesan has proposed Chempazhanthi Anil's name for DCC president post, but KC loyalists raised objections. In Kottayam also Satheesan is facing resistance from 'A' group and Chandy Oommen for the DCC president post. Barring these two DCC's he has not raised any claims. The rift between Satheesan and the leadership reportedly emerged after the removal of the then UDF convenor MM Hassan allegedly without his consent.
The equation between the new UDF convenor Adoor Prakash and Satheesan is also not good as the former expressed reservation against Satheesan in the Rahul Mamkootathil episode. After Shafi Parambil and Rahul changed their position in favour of KC Venugopal, working president PC Vishnunath also joined them, isolating the opposition leader's camp further. Satheesan was reportedly unhappy the way Palode Ravi was asked to resign by the AICC general secretary without hearing his side.