Rebellion brews in Congress as Satheesan issues 'red alert'

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After the new list of KPCC office-bearers was announced amid allegations of sidelining the leaders from various factions, the first rebellion against the leadership came in the form of warning shots from none other than leader of opposition VD Satheesan. The Congress chief was forced to call off newly formed KPCC office bearers' meeting planned to be held at Indira Bhavan on Thursday after Satheesan threatened to boycott it, even as the leadership countered his stance.

Though CWC member Ramesh Chennithala and 'A' group have lodged complaints against the rejig, it was Satheesan who suffered the most, with more leaders deserting him in the recent past. This is the first time, since assuming office as Congress parliamentary party leader, that Satheesan has 'openly' opposed the state leadership.

According to his loyalists, an axis comprising AICC general secretary Deepa Das Munsi, working committee member AP Anil Kumar and UDF convenor Adoor Prakash is now effectively controlling the organisation. "KPCC president Sunny Joseph has become a puppet in the hands of this new axis of power," a leader said.

Leaders close to Satheesan also alleged that, contrary to tradition, where the office bearers' list is finalized in a close door meeting between the opposition leader and KPCC president, this time AICC general secretary's intervention was evident allegedly in favour of KC Venugopal group.

"A single meeting between these three leaders was held. The high command representative held discussions, making Satheesan a mere spectator. This was unprecedented. Fifteen names in the KPCC general secretary list were accommodated in this manner," A KPCC general secretary said.

It is also pointed out that the published list did not have the approval of Satheesan. Though Satheesan demanded two DCC presidents- Thiruvananthapuram and Kottayam- was reportedly ignored.

Satheesan has demanded that KPCC secretaries list be published shortly accommodating the youths.