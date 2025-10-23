SIT takes TDB official Murari Babu into custody in Sabarimala gold missing case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Moving to the next round in the probe, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the Sabarimala gold missing case has allegedly taken into custody former Sabarimala administrative officer B Murari Babu, who is an accused in the case. He was taken into custody from his residence at Perunna and brought to Thiruvananthapuram.

Sources said he is currently being questioned at the Crime Branch office in Thiruvananthapuram and his arrest will be recorded soon. The SIT had already collected incriminating evidence against Murari and some other Devaswom Board officials who were arraigned in the case.

The SIT’s finding, sources said, was that some of the accused, including Murari and former Sabarimala executive officer D Sudheesh Kumar, had allegedly played a role in the subterfuge.