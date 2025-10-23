SIT to take TDB officials into custody

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Moving to the next round, the special investigation team probing the Sabarimala gold missing case has collected incriminating evidence against Devaswom Board employees, who have been named as accused in the case, based on which they will be questioned this week.

The sources said the SIT has taken a decision to enforce arrests of some of the accused, including former Sabarimala administrative officer B Murari Babu and former Sabarimala executive officer D Sudheesh Kumar, who had allegedly played a role in the subterfuge.

It was Murari, who wrote to Sudheesh that the main accused Unnikrishnan Potti had volunteered to electroplate gold on the copper sheets of dwarapalaka idols and the sheets placed in the corners of the sanctum sanctorum.

This act of mentioning the gold-plated sheets as copper sheets, the SIT observes, was deliberate and done to facilitate the fraud.

Sudheesh, sources said, is also under the scanner as he had recommended then Devaswom Board Commissioner to permit Unnikrishnan to plate gold on the sheets stripped off from the artifacts. Sudheesh too in his communiqué had recorded the sheets as copper, which suggests that the act was orchestrated.