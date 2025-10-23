Venues of ‘inclusive’ school sports meet in Thiruvananthapuram not disabled-friendly

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government’s claim of the 67th Kerala State School Sports Meet being inclusive does not extend to key venues of the event. Para sports athletes and special educators from various districts complained about the lack of ramps, proper distribution of drinking water and inadequate infrastructure at the meet.

Even organisers said three of the four venues in Thiruvananthapuram — University Stadium, Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium and College of Agriculture, Vellayani — where the inclusive sports events are being organised, lack a barrier-free space. They even admitted that the requirement to set up ramps did not figure during discussions held ahead of the meet.

Hailing the facilities provided by the education department at the previous edition in Kochi, special educators from Kasaragod said the gallery at University Stadium lacked a single ramp for students with locomotor disability. “Not just students who use wheelchairs, but also those who have trouble walking faced difficulties,” said a special educator, preferring anonymity.

Taking a dig at the food distribution facilities at Puthirikandam Maidanam the day before, the educator said an inclusive student fell while waiting for food. “With the soil turning soggy after the rain, even we may have difficulty walking. Need we say more?” asked another.