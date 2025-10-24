BJP demands CBI investigation into irregularities in devaswom boards

GURUVAYUR: Alleging large-scale corruption and discrepancies in temple administration, the BJP on Thursday announced that it will launch a massive protest against irregularities in various devaswom boards. The party also demanded a CBI investigation into the alleged corruption. BJP state general secretary M T Ramesh, addressing a press conference in Guruvayur, said the party would launch a direct agitation against what he described as “rampant corruption” in the devaswom boards, which, he alleged, are functioning as “cash cows” under CPM control.

He said that following the revelations of irregularities at Sabarimala, similar issues have now surfaced in the Cochin, Travancore, and Malabar Devaswom Boards. Referring to the theft of the gold plate of the Dwarapalaka idols at Sabarimala, Ramesh alleged that the devaswom board president had dismissed it as mere “stories,” while the chief minister defended the board. “The truth came out only after the High Court intervened,” he said.