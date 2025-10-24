Girl chooses to leave school amid hijab uniform dispute, Kerala HC says ‘better sense has prevailed’

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday closed the petition filed by St Rita’s Public School, Palluruthy, observing that the issue involving a Class 8 student wearing a hijab had been resolved amicably and that “better sense has prevailed.”

The court noted that the student, acting on her own volition, had decided to discontinue her studies at the school and seek admission elsewhere.

“This Court is happy to note that better sense has prevailed and that ultimately, fraternity — one of the foundational principles on which the edifice of our Constitution is built — remains strong,” the order stated.

Justice V G Arun recorded that “it may not appear that the Sisters have pushed her out of the school,” adding that the parents had decided to withdraw their daughter and admit her to another institution.

During the hearing, the 13-year-old student was present in court. Her counsel informed the bench that there was no need for any further orders or mediation, as she had chosen to leave the school.

“I had a detailed conversation with her. Though it is heartfelt and painful, she does not wish to continue at the school. The DDE’s order allowing her to attend classes wearing a headscarf was intended to protect her. There is no need to escalate the matter further, as it is a sensitive issue,” the counsel submitted.

The counsel for the school reiterated that the management followed a secular and inclusive vision and wished for the matter to be settled peacefully.

The State Attorney informed the court that, in view of the student’s decision, the government did not intend to precipitate the issue further.

The controversy erupted earlier this month after the church-run CBSE school in Palluruthy refused to permit the girl to attend classes wearing a hijab, citing its uniform policy.

The institution, run under the Latin Catholic Church, remained closed on 13 and 14 October to “avoid a possible tense situation.”

The row, which briefly drew political and religious attention, eased after the student’s father agreed to comply with the school’s rules following discussions with local leaders, including MP Hibi Eden.