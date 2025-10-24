Kerala driving tests to be more stringent to prioritise pedestrian safety

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After years of being overlooked on the state’s accident-prone roads, pedestrians are finally receiving the attention they deserve. With pedestrians accounting for over one-fourth of motor accident victims, the motor vehicles department has made pedestrian safety a top priority while issuing driving licences.

Transport Commissioner C Nagaraju has directed all Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) to make driving tests more stringent, with a sharp focus on pedestrian awareness and parking discipline.

Responding to concerns raised by the High Court over recurring pedestrian deaths near crossings and roadside stretches, the Commissioner has ordered surprise inspections at Motor Driving Schools (MDS).