Kerala driving tests to be more stringent to prioritise pedestrian safety

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After years of being overlooked on the state’s accident-prone roads, pedestrians are finally receiving the attention they deserve. With pedestrians accounting for over one-fourth of motor accident victims, the motor vehicles department has made pedestrian safety a top priority while issuing driving licences.
Transport Commissioner C Nagaraju has directed all Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) to make driving tests more stringent, with a sharp focus on pedestrian awareness and parking discipline.
Responding to concerns raised by the High Court over recurring pedestrian deaths near crossings and roadside stretches, the Commissioner has ordered surprise inspections at Motor Driving Schools (MDS).
These checks will assess whether candidates are being trained both on roads and in classrooms. “If not, the licence of the driving instructor should be cancelled immediately until he undergoes a recognised refresher training,” Nagaraju warned.
A study by the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre found that pedestrian deaths accounted for 26.5 per cent of the total fatalities in road accidents in Kerala.
The study said more than 5,100 pedestrians died in road crashes in Kerala between 2018 and 2022. The crackdown also targets obstructive parking, a major hazard forcing pedestrians onto busy roads. Vehicles parked without leaving walking space or blocking visibility contribute to accidents, traffic congestion and violate the right of way -- especially for senior citizens, children and persons with disabilities.
The Commissioner reiterated that pedestrians, cyclists and two-wheeler riders -- classified as Vulnerable Road Users (VRUs) -- must be given priority on all roads.