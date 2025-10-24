Kerala HC quashes criminal case against teacher for caning students

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has quashed the criminal proceedings against a school teacher for caning three of his students, who were fighting each other in the classroom, saying that he only intended to enforce discipline and had no intention to hurt them.

Justice C Pratheep Kumar said that according to the class 5 students statement, they were fighting each other in the classroom with sticks and it was at that time the Maths teacher intervened "to enforce discipline."

The court noted that the teacher caned the students only on their legs, none of them required any medical treatment and there was no evidence that any of them sustained bodily injuries in the incident.

It also noted that while the incident occurred on the morning of September 16, 2019, the same was reported to the police only on September 20, 2019 evening around 8.30pm.

"No reason was given for the above delay.... the petitioner (teacher) has used only minimum force while caning the students. Since the petitioner had used only minimum corporal punishment, that too, only for enforcing discipline in the class, it is evident that he had no intention to cause any hurt to the students beyond what is required for enforcing the discipline in the class," the court said in its October 16 order.

It further said that the teacher's action was only for "correcting" the students and "to make them good citizens" and as such, "he was well within his limits."

The court said it was "quite unfortunate" that the parents could not understand the "good intention" of the teacher and it led to this unwarranted prosecution.