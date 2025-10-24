Local anti-venom plan to shore up Kerala’s defences

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state is preparing to set up a venom collection unit at the Puthur Zoological Park Wildlife Conservation & Research Centre in Thrissur to develop region-specific anti-venom as it looks to shore up defences against snakes specific to Kerala.

The forest department plans to make treatment for snakebites more effective by using venom extracted from rescued snakes across the state. The venom will be sent to serum production units outside Kerala to create anti-venom that can better counter the toxins of local species, which has been a long-standing gap in the state’s healthcare system.

Assistant Conservator of Forests Mohammed Anvar said India produces a polyvalent anti-venom that works against four major species, the Russell’s Viper, Common krait, Indian cobra and Indian saw-scaled viper.

“These are responsible for most snakebite deaths nationally. However, Kerala’s biodiversity brings its own challenge: species like the hump-nosed viper, common in the Western Ghats, have no effective anti-venom available. Bites from these vipers are frequent and can cause serious complications,” Anvar said. The officials note that heavy rain and flooding often drive snakes into homes and farmlands.

Kerala recorded 31 snake-bite deaths in 2024-25, the lowest in 13 years. However, the department is making efforts to bring this down to zero. Also, in 2024, as many as 16,801 snakes were rescued from inhabited regions and released back into the wild.

“The rescued snakes’ venom can be collected at the centre for producing anti-venom. Locally collected venom can make anti-venom more potent and specific to regional species,” Anvar said.