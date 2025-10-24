MP Shafi accuses police officer of deliberate assault

KOZHIKODE: Vadakara MP Shafi Parambil has kicked off a political storm with the allegation that a police officer, who was removed from service as per the government’s claim, was the person who attacked him during the violence in Perambra on October 10.

Addressing mediapersons on Thursday, Shafi said Abhilash David, who is currently the inspector of police at Vadakara Control Room, targeted him during the protest march. The Commissioner of Police, Thiruvananthapuram City, had announced that Abhilash was removed from service and this was reported by the media. “When we inquired about the person, many police officers in Thiruvananthapuram said the inspector is no longer in service. The government either misled the media or reinstated the tainted officer with ulterior motives,” he said. We asked for the details of the dismissed officers under the RTI Act, but we were told that no such information was available with the government, he said.

Shafi said the officer beat him on the head and the face. “When I turned to the other side, he followed me to attack. We are told that the officer is close to the CPM and a frequent visitor to the party’s Vanchiyoor area committee office,” the MP said. He said a cell is functioning in Kerala Police with tainted officers as members with the aim of pursuing CPM’s political agenda.