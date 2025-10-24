Study calls for urgent conservation as wetlands shrink

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala’s wetlands, a lifeline for biodiversity and livelihoods, have witnessed a slight decline of 58 hectares between 2019 and 2024, according to a new geospatial study that assessed temporal changes using multi-date satellite data.

The study, conducted by the Centre for Water Resources Development and Management (CWRDM) using Sentinel-2A MSI imagery within a Geographic Information System (GIS) framework, revealed that the total wetland area in Kerala shrunk from 1,52,826 hectares in 2019 to 1,52,768 hectares in 2024. The study also documented the disappearance of three wetlands covering 74.78 hectares and the emergence of three new wetlands spanning 0.52 hectares, reflecting the dynamic and shifting nature of wetland boundaries under changing climatic and anthropogenic pressures.

While the overall reduction appears modest, researchers warn that localised wetland losses, especially in inland systems, could trigger serious ecological consequences, and call for more detailed study to initiate conservation.

A more focused and detailed study using advanced technology should be undertaken, said K C V Naga Kumar, scientist and head of Land and Water Management Research Group at CWRDM.

“Effective land-use planning, continuous satellite-based monitoring and enforcement of conservation policies are vital to safeguard these fragile ecosystems. Continuous monitoring is the key and similar studies should be done at regular intervals. Else in the next decade or two, there will be a drastic decline,” he said.

Inland natural wetlands accounted for 45.09% of Kerala’s total wetland area, followed by coastal natural wetlands (28.03%), inland man-made wetlands (24.38%), and coastal man-made wetlands (2.5%). The analysis found that inland waterlogged areas shrank by 73.58 hectares, tanks and ponds declined by 11 hectares, whereas coastal natural wetlands such as mangroves and lagoons registered a small increase of 61 hectares.