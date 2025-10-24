Vision 2031: Kerala eyes India’s leading industrial destination tag

KOCHI: Transforming Kerala into India’s premier industrial destination through strategic reforms, dedicated corridors, innovation hubs, and sustainable development initiatives — that is the core aim of Vision 2031, the state’s new industrial road map unveiled on Thursday.

Industries Minister P Rajeeve, presenting the document in Thiruvananthapuram, said the plan marks a decisive shift from isolated projects to a holistic growth model. “Through coordinated reforms and innovation-driven initiatives, Kerala is preparing to lead India’s next wave of sustainable industrialisation,” he said.

The vision focuses on strengthening ecosystems, expanding employment, and making the state a hub for knowledge-based and green industries. A major highlight is the creation of industrial townships and special investment regions, conceived as self-contained industrial ecosystems. The government will amend the Kerala Industrial Single Window Clearance Boards and Industrial Township Area Development Act, 1999 to enable single-window approvals and empower dedicated township authorities.

To address future skill needs, a Kerala University for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship will be established under the PPP model, connecting education with industry in emerging areas such as robotics, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and renewable energy. The document also envisions strong industry – R&D linkages, with Campus Industrial Parks planned to co-locate enterprises and academic institutions for innovation and product development.

Regional balance is central to Vision 2031. The Vizhinjam Outer Area Growth Corridor (OAGC) will develop eight integrated economic clusters around the port, while the Vizhinjam–Kollam–Punalur Growth Triangle will create a 1,700-acre smart industrial ecosystem. In Kochi, the Global City Project — part of the Kochi–Bengaluru Industrial Corridor — will proceed independently after the Centre’s withdrawal of support, promising over a lakh direct jobs.