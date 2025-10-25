All-woman idakka quintet defies odds, searches life’s new rhythms in Kerala

MALAPPURAM: The rhythmic pulse of the idakka rises from a quiet corner of Tirur — steady and full of soul. In the glow of the evening lamps, five women stand in a line, their backs straight, eyes focused, and hands moving in unison to create the traditional tempo. What began as a late-life curiosity has now become a mission. After their impressive debut, the five-member, all-woman idakka group is preparing to perform at temples across northern Kerala.

“Many temples in Kannur, Kozhikode, and Malappuram have contacted us for performances. We are very happy that we have received such opportunities even at this stage of life,” says Nirmala Kuttikrishnan, a councillor with Tirur municipality for the past 20 years. Nirmala, 68, now spends most of her days perfecting the beats of the idakka, a rhythm she once only admired from afar.

All members of the quintet, including Vasantha, Sarala Krishnan, a retired teacher, Bhama Harikumar, and Ramani Kunnath, are neighbours and lifelong friends. They have lived side by side for decades, sharing festivals, routines, and laughter. “We were not ready to settle into our homes and wait for old age and illness,” Nirmala says, smiling. “But we wanted our later years to be lively. We were part of a thiruvathira group for years, but eventually it lost its spark. That is when we decided to learn to play an instrument.”

The seed of the idea was planted by Vasantha, 64, a former agriculture department employee. “We live near the Thrikkandiyur Shiva temple. The sound of the idakka and chenda has always been part of our mornings. Since childhood, I dreamed of learning the idakka, but life got in the way. Now, we finally have the time and freedom. There is nothing holding us back,” says Vasantha.