CPI lashes out at CPM over PM SHRI MoU, calls move breach of coalition ethics

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after the Left government signed an MoU with the Centre on implementing PM SHRI in the state, major differences have cropped up within the LDF, with CPI’s open opposition, terming it a breach of coalition ethics. In a clear divide within the Left, the CPI, the second largest constituent in the LDF, lashed out at the CPM and LDF leaderships for keeping CPI ministers in the dark and a lack of collective responsibility in the cabinet.

The CPM leadership, meanwhile, chose to play down the issue saying discussions will be held with the CPI, once Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan returns to the state from abroad. Speaking for the government, General Education Minister V Sivankutty termed the signing of MoU as a tactical move to get pending central funds.

The CPM also got support from another key ally Kerala Congress (M). Throwing his weight behind the CPM, KC(M) chairman Jose K Mani on Friday said his party does not believe that a project should be opposed solely because it is a central project.

The CPI, which held an emergency secretariat meeting on Friday to discuss the issue, sent a letter to the party national leadership terming the government move a ‘conspiratorial act’.

CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam shot off a letter to the CPM state secretary and LDF convener accusing them of breaching coalition norms by failing to hold consultations with front partners. He demanded that this style of functioning be corrected. Speaking to the media, Binoy Viswam said though the PM SHRI was included twice in the cabinet agenda in December 2024, and April 2025, it was kept away, as no policy decision was taken.