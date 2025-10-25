Dream come true, say jubilant Teresians as President drops in

KOCHI: The St Teresa’s College campus on Friday looked as if a truckload of purple cards had been off-loaded there.
And the different purple shades—representing ambition, power, creativity, wisdom, nobility, spirituality, independence, femininity, nostalgia and sentimentality, as the college put it—worked towards explaining how true the teachers, students, staff and management stood by their transformative mission to educate, empower and nurture.
This very quality was highlighted by President Droupadi Murmu who lauded the college for its century-long contribution to women’s education and empowerment in Kerala, saying the institution’s steadfast commitment to academic excellence rooted in spiritual values had made it a beacon of social transformation.
Hearing the President laud their college’s values and achievements, the past, present and future of the first women’s college in erstwhile Cochin State, expressed excitement and pride. “We feel great to have had the first lady join us in our celebrations,” Anjana, a third-year BA Bharatanatyam student, told the TNIE.
For the students, the President speaking from their campus was a dream come true. “We had been hearing the President would be gracing our centennial celebration for the past two years. Getting to see her on our campus is something we’ll never forget,” said Abhirami another student. Even as the future of St Teresa’s stood in awe, the teachers, the institution’s present, pointed out that the college is soaring towards bigger goals.
Rashmi H Poojara, assistant professor with the home science department, said the power inherent in women is unimaginable. “If we desire that we want to achieve something, nothing in the world can stop us. St Teresa’s College is an example of that,” she said.
Many old timers of the college too made their presence felt. For those like professors Daisy Punnoose, who retired from the physics department, Jayanthi P, who worked with the English department, Sarla S Panicker, who was with the economics department, and Maya Mathews, who served in the physical education department, it was a sweet homecoming of sorts.
“We have witnessed the college achieving huge milestones as it travelled towards its centennial year. We were there when the college celebrated its 50th and then the 75th anniversaries,” Daisy said, as the others nodded in agreement.
Gifts given to Prez
Special ‘Pattola’, handwoven by artisans from Surendranagar, Gujarat, crafted in pure mulberry silk with single-thread dyes
Palm leaf painting from Odisha, known as ‘Pattu Chithra’ — the universe captured on a single palm leaf
Bagh Baker, an ancient Indian game, beautifully crafted by skilled artisans, which took over six months to complete
Raag Malhaar, pure oil distilled through a slow process. Scent of 10,000 petals of rose, saffron, sandalwood, and white musk
A specially crafted Kanchipuram saree
Khurja pottery cup