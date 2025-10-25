Fr Antony Kattiparambil appointed new Bishop of Cochin Diocese

KOCHI: After remaining vacant for 19 months, the historic Diocese of Cochin will get a new shepherd with His Holiness Pope Leo XIV appointing Fr Antony Kattiparambil as its Bishop. The 55-year-old priest, who currently serves as the Judicial Vicar of the Diocese, was named to the post on Saturday.



The post of the Bishop of the Cochin Diocese had been lying vacant since March 2, 2024, when Pope Francis accepted the resignation of Bishop Joseph Kariyil after he turned 75, the canonical retirement age for Catholic prelates. Following his retirement, Monsignor Shaiju Pariyathussery served as Diocesan Administrator until October 12, 2024, when Bishop James Raphael Anaparambil of Alleppey was appointed Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese.

Born on October 14, 1970, in Mundamveli, Fr Antony belongs to St Louis Church in his native parish. He is the son of the late Jacob and Treesa Kattiparambil and the youngest among seven siblings.



He began his priestly formation at Mount Carmel Petit Seminary, Fort Kochi, in 1986 and pursued philosophical studies at St Joseph Pontifical Seminary, Alwaye (1990–1993). Later, he moved to Rome for theological formation at the Collegio Urbano and was ordained a priest on August 15, 1998, by Bishop Joseph Kureethara. He holds licentiates in Biblical Theology (1998) and Canon Law (2016) from the Università Urbaniana, Rome.