Interview: Artist Hanan Benammar opens up on racism, anger, and vandalism of her work in Kochi

It was a fellow artist who vandalised the work...

I am not against direct actions. I would have respected his opinion if he had engaged in a critical discussion with me, rather than smearing my work.

I saw afterwards that there were several social media posts about the director of the [Lalithakala] Akademi, who has nothing to do with this show. One of the curators, Anushka Rajendran, is from Kerala and lives in Delhi. The other, Damian, is from Switzerland. They picked the artists, not Murali [Cheeroth]. But these people are using my work to smear him. They didn’t even mention my name while denigrating my work. Instead of saying, ‘Look at the work of Hanan, it’s a disgrace’, they were talking about ‘Murali is corrupt’.

It’s sad that the people who vandalised my work didn’t spend a minute reading the text that is next to it or the context. After the crime, he [artist Hochimin] proclaimed, ‘By the way, this is a protest against this anti-women work’.



What’s your take on that?

So you’re going into an exhibition that is very feminist as a whole, and you tear down the work of a female artist whose work has been against white supremacy!

I understand I am privileged when I come here. But my experience is not less valid here. It’s just that we come from different contexts.

My work was from within the context of oppression. I was born in France. My parents are from Algeria. My father was part of the Algerian war of independence. Leftist politics runs in my family. People died, were tortured, and were displaced as a result. And then I ended up in Norway, a country where they don’t really understand the history of the global south. So one has to make it visible. If he [Hochimin] had taken five minutes to analyse my works, he would have thought: ‘Oh, maybe we are allies’.