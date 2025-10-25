INTERVIEW | ‘Proposed undersea tunnel work will not affect shipping activity’ : Ex-Mormugao Port Trust chairman

Dr Jose Paul, former chairman of Mormugao Port Trust and the original conceptualiser of the Fort Kochi-Vypeen underwater tunnel back in 2015, sheds light on the project after the Kerala Rail Development Corporation invited an expression of interest for the project recently. Excerpts

Is the proposed underwater tunnel the first such infrastructure in India?

The tunnel connecting Fort Kochi with Vypeen island will be the first undersea tunnel under a deep shipping channel in the country. It will be around 2.5 to 3 kilometres long, passing 35 metres below the seabed. While it’s a first for a deep shipping channel, India already has two other underwater tunnels: 1) Kolkata’s underwater metro rail, which is part of the East-West corridor, crosses under the Hooghly river.

Inaugurated in March 2024, the 520-metre tunnel passes 13 metres below the riverbed, linking Howrah and Kolkata; 2) Mumbai’s twin undersea tunnel, which passes under the Arabian Sea and Malabar Hill, connects Marine Drive to Worli, greatly cutting travel time. The one-km stretch passes 17-20 metres under the Arabian Sea, making them India’s first undersea tunnels.

Why is the underwater tunnel crucial for the state’s development?

The tunnel is vital to complete the state government’s planned Coastal Highway, a 656-km road from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod. When this highway reaches Fort Kochi, it cannot cross over to Vypeen due to the deep shipping channel. With a bridge already under construction at the northern end (Munambam to Azhikode) of the stretch, the shipping channel remains the only unbridged area.