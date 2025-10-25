K-SOTTO’s timely intervention through kidney transplantation saves life of boy suffering from Alport Syndrome

KOCHI: When Aluva Marampally native Manoj walked out of Rajagiri Hospital with his son Akshay on Saturday, it marked the beginning of a renewed life and the end of an eight-year wait -- made possible by the Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (K-SOTTO).

Akshay, who had been battling Alport Syndrome, a genetic disorder that causes kidney failure, received a kidney donated by Biljith Biju, a 27-year-old from Kariyad near Nedumbassery who died in a bike accident in Angamaly.

The transplant was coordinated through K-SOTTO’s Mrithasanjeevani programme. This is the second time the state-run organisation has come to the family’s aid. Akshay’s elder brother, Anandu, diagnosed with the same condition, had successfully undergone a kidney transplant in 2024 with K-SOTTO’s support.

Manoj thanked the organisation for “bringing both my sons back to life from the depths of kidney failure.”

Biljith was declared brain-dead on September 12, and his parents consented to donate his organs. At a function held at Rajagiri Hospital, the state government presented a certificate of honour to Biljith’s family for their noble decision.

“Keralites are once again embracing the cause of deceased organ donation, which is truly commendable,” said Dr S S Noble Gracious, Executive Director of K-SOTTO.

“There are currently 2,801 patients in Kerala who can survive only through organ transplantation. The rate of deceased organ donations must increase beyond that of living donations. Unfortunately, some groups are trying to discourage it through misinformation.”