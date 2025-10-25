Leap of faith: 15-year-old Abhinav becomes an inspiration for all

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: He missed the medal on Friday. However, young pole vaulter A M Abhinav from GVHSS Mananthavady in Wayanad showed that true victory isn’t always about standing on the podium.
The 15-year-old athlete, who had stunned everyone by winning district gold in Wayanad using nothing but a bamboo pole, captured hearts at the Kerala State School Olympics with his courage, humility and fighting spirit.
Contesting in the pole vault junior boys category, he managed to scale 2.8m. Joyal Joseph of Mar Basil HSS, Kothamangalam, who flew over the bar at 3.7m, clinched the top spot.
Much like on the track, Abhinav had to overcome tall hurdles in life, too, as he journeyed to the sports meet. When he learnt that bamboo poles were not allowed at the state-level event, his hopes sank. “I had only ever practised with a bamboo pole on sand. Competing with a fibre pole felt impossible,” he said.
That’s when a heart-warming gesture changed everything. SC/ST Welfare Minister O R Kelu learnt about Abhinav’s struggle and gifted him a fibre pole. “It was like a dream come true. For the first time, I held a real pole used by professional athletes,” said Abhinav.
However, the competition didn’t go as he hoped. Having never practised with a fibre pole or on a safety bed, the young athlete couldn’t perform at his best. Yet, his coach, Saji K V, proudly stood by his side.
“He has talent and a strong will. He trained in sandpits with a bamboo pole. Imagine what he can do with proper training and equipment. I’m sure he’ll soar high next year,” Saji said.
Abhinav’s father is a daily wage worker, while his mother is currently unemployed. In spite of their financial struggles, they have been his biggest supporters. “My parents always tell me not to worry about losing. They keep saying I’ll do better next time,” Abhinav said. For this determined youngster, the State School Olympics is not an end but the beginning. “In sports, it’s not always about winning. Now that I have a fibre pole, I’ll practise hard and come back stronger,” he said.