Leap of faith: 15-year-old Abhinav becomes an inspiration for all

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: He missed the medal on Friday. However, young pole vaulter A M Abhinav from GVHSS Mananthavady in Wayanad showed that true victory isn’t always about standing on the podium.

The 15-year-old athlete, who had stunned everyone by winning district gold in Wayanad using nothing but a bamboo pole, captured hearts at the Kerala State School Olympics with his courage, humility and fighting spirit.

Contesting in the pole vault junior boys category, he managed to scale 2.8m. Joyal Joseph of Mar Basil HSS, Kothamangalam, who flew over the bar at 3.7m, clinched the top spot.

Much like on the track, Abhinav had to overcome tall hurdles in life, too, as he journeyed to the sports meet. When he learnt that bamboo poles were not allowed at the state-level event, his hopes sank. “I had only ever practised with a bamboo pole on sand. Competing with a fibre pole felt impossible,” he said.

That’s when a heart-warming gesture changed everything. SC/ST Welfare Minister O R Kelu learnt about Abhinav’s struggle and gifted him a fibre pole. “It was like a dream come true. For the first time, I held a real pole used by professional athletes,” said Abhinav.