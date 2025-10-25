Senior CPM leader T M Thomas Isaac removed from Alappuzha voters’ list over dual registration

ALAPPUZHA: Senior CPM leader T M Thomas Isaac’s name has been removed from the voters’ list in Alappuzha. He was previously listed as voter 770 in the Kidangamparambu ward of the Alappuzha municipality, registered under the address of his MLA office. The action was taken following a complaint filed by Sreelatha, president of the Mahila Congress Thathampally Mandalam.

The Election Commission had served a notice to Isaac to appear for a hearing held on Thursday. However, he did not attend the hearing, and officials subsequently decided to remove his name from the Alappuzha voters’ list.

An inquiry conducted by Election Commission officials into allegations of double entry confirmed that Isaac was registered as a voter in two constituencies. He is currently listed as a voter in Kuravankonam, Thiruvananthapuram.

Isaac had registered in the voters’ list in Alappuzha when he was serving as the MLA for the constituency, using his office address. When the draft voters’ list was published, his name was included, prompting Congress leaders to raise complaints about dual registration. They alleged that Isaac’s inclusion in the Alappuzha list was invalid since he no longer resides there.