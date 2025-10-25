Thiruvananthapuram to host Navy Day 2025 celebrations

KOCHI: The Indian Navy will be celebrating the ‘Navy Day 2025’ in Thiruvananthapuram for the first time. The mega event to be held on December 4 will feature a grand operational demonstration at the Shankhumukham beach, along the Arabian Sea.

While the Southern Naval Command usually holds the event in Kochi, the change in venue is in continuation of the Indian Navy’s effort to organise the event at a location other than major Naval stations.

“The Navy Day 2024 was hosted at Puri in Odisha, a shift from previous years when the celebrations were primarily held in Naval strongholds like Mumbai and Visakhapatnam. Similarly, the 2023 celebrations was held at Sindhudurg in Maharashtra,” said Commodore V Z Job, Station Commander and Commanding Officer of INS Venduruthy.

“The event, to be hosted by Naval Staff Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, will provide a unique opportunity for the citizens to witness various facets of Indian Navy’s multi-domain operations. The operational demonstration will showcase Indian Navy’s indigenous efforts towards ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and revolve as the ‘Preferred Security Partner’ in the Indian Ocean Region,” he said.