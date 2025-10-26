1,200-year-old symbol of Buddhist heritage lies neglected in Alappuzha

ALAPPUZHA: Six decades since the historic visit of the Dalai Lama to the Karumadikuttan Memorial in Ambalappuzha in 1965, the site that once reflected Kerala's rich Buddhist heritage remains in a state of neglect. The 1,200-year-old monument, home to the famous granite statue of Lord Buddha known as Karumadikuttan, continues to lack basic preservation and visitor facilities.

The Dalai Lama, during his visit in October 1965, had allocated Rs 5 lakh for the protection of the memorial. The funds were reportedly used to construct a pagoda and place the statue at the memorial. However, the State Archaeology Department has done little over the years to safeguard the site, which is a significant remnant of the Buddhist tradition that once flourished in the erstwhile Travancore region.

Though the Archaeology Department took over the site in 2014 and carried out minor conservation work, including a boundary wall and a resting hall, visitors still face severe hardships due to the absence of an information centre, toilets, drinking water, and street lighting. "Except for a lone security guard, there are no facilities to help visitors understand the monument's importance," said Nishu Boudh, a Buddhist disciple from the district.

"Parts of the land belonging to the memorial have even been encroached upon. Both the tourism department and district administration must act to preserve this monument, it's a cultural treasure of Alappuzha," he said. He further said the area becomes pitch dark after sunset, as there are no streetlights along the approach road or in the vicinity of the site.