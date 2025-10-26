Husband killed, wife critical after house collapses due to landslip in Idukki's Adimali

IDUKKI: A man was killed and his wife suffered serious injuries after a massive landslide struck near a national highway construction site at Laksham Veedu Colony near Adimali in Idukki late on Saturday night.
The deceased has been identified as Biju, a resident of Koombanpara. His wife, Sandhya, is undergoing treatment for serious leg injuries at Rajagiri Hospital, Ernakulam.
Biju’s funeral will be held at his ancestral home in Koombanpara on Sunday afternoon.
The tragedy occurred around 10 pm when a huge mound of soil — nearly forty feet high — loosened and collapsed onto residential houses beneath the slope. The couple was trapped under the concrete slabs of their partially collapsed house.
According to officials, five fire and rescue units from Adimali, Thodupuzha, Idukki, Kothamangalam, and Munnar rushed to the spot soon after the family members of Biju informed the fire and rescue team about the incident over the phone.
“When we entered the house, we found Biju trapped beneath a heavy concrete beam that had collapsed on his body. His wife, Sandhya, was lying nearby with her legs pinned under him,” said Jafer Khan, a rescue officer from the Thodupuzha fire unit.
He said the rescue team used eight hydraulic jacks to stabilise the collapsed structure and prevent it from caving in further while the rescue operation was underway.
“We managed to keep in touch with her while she was trapped, and her responses helped us locate and rescue her quickly,” he added.
However, by the time the beam was lifted, Biju had already succumbed to his injuries. The official said the operation was extremely challenging as the terrain remained unstable and the debris continued to shift throughout the night.
The overnight operation lasted nearly seven hours.
Sandhya was rescued alive after six hours of relentless work and rushed first to Adimali Taluk Hospital and later shifted to Ernakulam for expert care.
Doctors said Sandhya suffered severe vascular injury to her left leg and underwent emergency scans to assess blood flow. Her blood pressure had dropped and heart rate increased due to trauma, but her condition is reported to be stable.
The landslide destroyed eight houses in the colony — two completely and six partially — forcing the evacuation of 22 families earlier in the day after cracks appeared on the hillside.
Locals said the tragedy occurred when Biju and Sandhya returned home briefly to collect documents after being asked to vacate.
Residents blamed unscientific soil cutting for the disaster, alleging that continuous excavation for the national highway widening had weakened the slope. “We had warned authorities several times about the danger. The hill had developed visible fissures, but no preventive action was taken,” locals said.
Devikulam Sub Collector Arya V M visited the site on Sunday and said the administration would study the area’s stability before deciding whether it remains habitable.
Officials have ordered a detailed probe into possible lapses during the highway construction.