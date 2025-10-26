Husband killed, wife critical after house collapses due to landslip in Idukki's Adimali

IDUKKI: A man was killed and his wife suffered serious injuries after a massive landslide struck near a national highway construction site at Laksham Veedu Colony near Adimali in Idukki late on Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified as Biju, a resident of Koombanpara. His wife, Sandhya, is undergoing treatment for serious leg injuries at Rajagiri Hospital, Ernakulam.

Biju’s funeral will be held at his ancestral home in Koombanpara on Sunday afternoon.

The tragedy occurred around 10 pm when a huge mound of soil — nearly forty feet high — loosened and collapsed onto residential houses beneath the slope. The couple was trapped under the concrete slabs of their partially collapsed house.