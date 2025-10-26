Infopark phase-4 proposal revives demand to develop Vyttila shortcut

KOCHI: Imagine a mere 6-km stretch that links the bustling Vyttila to the gates of Infopark, while also providing a crucial connectivity to the Seaport-Airport road. Actually, the road already exists. It’s just choked and narrow, only 3-3.5-m wide in most sections.

Clamour for the development of the “forgotten” Vyttila-Kaniyampuzha-Irumpanam road is growing louder with the government recently deciding to use 33.5 acres of land belonging to TRACO Cable Company in Irumpanam to set up the proposed Infopark phase-4. Even today, the narrow, crumbling path faces a heavy rush of vehicles, mostly techies rushing to Infopark in the morning and leaving in the evening.

“Traffic density on the narrow road is increasing, especially after the Kochi Metro work started on the Palarivattom stretch. Developing the shortest route is a necessity now that the Infopark phase-4 is coming. We have been batting for the road’s development ever since the Eroor RoB was opened for public in January 2017,” said Jayendran V C of TRURA (Tripunithura Rajanagari Union of Residents Associations), an apex body of residents associations in Tripunithura municipality.

The urgency is nothing new. Back in 2021, when M Swaraj was Tripunithura MLA, the government recognised the importance of this PWD road and accorded administrative sanction for `10 crore for its development.

The approval covered the entire stretch from Vyttila-Kaniyampuzha-Eroor RoB to Labour Junction and then to Irumpanam near TRACO Cable Company. However, the funds proved inadequate for execution as a preliminary study found that 462 cents (about 4 acres and 62 cents) of land was required to widen the road.