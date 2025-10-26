‘Missing gold controversy does not surprise me’: Former CS K Jayakumar

Former Chief Secretary K Jayakumar probably has had the longest tenure in Sabarimala in different capacities, including as special commissioner and chairman of the HC-appointed high-powered committee. One of the key driving forces behind the tagline ‘Kerala - God’s Own Country’, he is a rare combination of poetry and bureaucracy.

A multifaceted personality, he is a Sahitya Akademi Award-winning poet, versatile lyricist, accomplished administrator, and an acclaimed painter. In a free-wheeling conversation, Jayakumar tells TNIE that the Travancore Devaswom Board has structural problems and explains what needs to be done to protect the sanctity of the hill shrine.

Excerpts

You had a long tenure at Sabarimala in different capacities. What’s your take on the current controversy over the missing gold?

My long tenure at Sabarimala has helped me understand the developmental trajectory and the structural weaknesses in its totality. The current controversy doesn’t surprise me. There are structural problems in the (Travancore Devaswom) Board. As a functional entity, the board should be more professional. The staff needs training. The system has to improve and information technology should be applied. We can plug the loopholes in Sabarimala by minimising manual interventions.

Sponsorship-related issues led to the recent controversy...

Sponsorship is a good thing. But how we channelise sponsorships is important. Who should a prospective sponsor meet? Ideally, we should have a system under which terms and conditions are fixed, like the deliverables by the sponsor and the privileges he’d get. TDB’s dealing with sponsors is amorphous. Systems should be objective, with an officer in charge of sponsorships. Middlemen arise because TDB doesn’t have such a system. Sabarimala can be managed well, if there’s an objective and professional system in place. A lot of people would be ready to make contributions to Lord Ayyappa if the money is used well.