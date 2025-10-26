SmartCity Kochi buyback: Government treads carefully as talks continue

KOCHI: Nearly 10 months after the state-appointed technical committee submitted its report on TECOM Investments FZ-LLC’s exit from SmartCity Kochi, the Kerala government continues to tread carefully. At the core of the issue lies a delicate mix of diplomacy and business — the state’s effort to buy back the UAE-based company’s 84% stake in the 246-acre IT park promoted jointly with Dubai Holding LLC.

Senior officials told TNIE that the matter is under “active consideration,” with multiple rounds of talks involving the IT department, the chief secretary, and the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) over the past several months. “This is not just a commercial disengagement. It involves Dubai Holding, one of the UAE’s prominent government-linked entities. The state wants an amicable settlement without affecting bilateral goodwill,” said a top official involved in the process.

The state government has decided not to pay any compensation for TECOM’s exit. Instead, it plans to buy back the company’s 84% equity share. An independent evaluator is being appointed to determine the final valuation of TECOM’s holdings before the ownership transfer is formalised. Sources confirmed that preliminary discussions on this front are underway, and the government hopes to complete the process in a phased manner.

However, the more complicated question revolves around the land itself. The government had hoped that the full 246-acre SmartCity Kochi property could be reclaimed as part of the buyback. But officials now acknowledge that there is hardly any land available for new development within the park.