ADM Naveen Babu’s death: Family files defamation suit for making false bribery allegations

The defamation case has been filed against Divya and T V Prasanthan, an applicant for a petrol pump licence who had levelled bribery allegations against Naveen.
Then Governor Aarif Mohammad Khan extending his condolences to the family of late ADM Naveen Babu's family in 2024. (File Photo | Shaji vettipuram)
PATHANAMTHITTA: The family of Additional District Magistrate Naveen Babu – who was found dead at his official quarters last year – has filed a defamation suit against two persons for making false bribery allegations, a relative said.

Naveen ended his life after allegedly being publicly humiliated by former Kannur district panchayat president PP Divya.

The defamation case has been filed against Divya and TV Prasanthan, an applicant for a petrol pump licence who had levelled bribery allegations against Naveen.

The family has accused both of defaming Naveen by making false allegations and has sought a compensation of Rs 65 lakh.

