After Messi fiasco, Kerala Sports Minister says Salman Khan will open racing event in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE: Amid the growing debate over whether Argentina’s national football team will play in Kerala in the near future, Sports Minister V Abdurahiman has made a new announcement — Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will inaugurate an international-level bike race at the EMS Municipal Stadium in Kozhikode.
The minister shared the news while addressing a gathering at Pookkottur, Malappuram, during the inauguration of a traditional cart race on Sunday. He also mentioned that the government is considering approval for such local racing events.
Addressing the media, Abdurahiman said there is still hope that Argentina will visit the state. He clarified that efforts are continuing to make the event possible and that the “doors are not completely closed” for the world champions’ visit.
According to the minister, the delay in getting FIFA’s approval for the renovation taken up at Kochi’s Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium was the main reason behind Argentina’s scheduled November visit falling through.
“The team’s Kerala visit was announced based on the assumption that the Kaloor stadium renovation would be completed on time,” he said.
Adding that a new date will be considered for the match, Abdurahiman, in a sharp remark, alleged that certain individuals from Kerala had sent e-mails attempting to obstruct Argentina’s visit.
On Salman Khan’s visit, the sports minister said Kozhikode will host a Supercross, a racing event unlike any seen in the region before. “This international bike race spans three countries, and in India, it will be inaugurated by one of the most loved celebrities Salman Khan,” Abdurahiman said.
The Indian Supercross Racing League Grand Finale will take place on December 20 and 21 in Kozhikode. Salman Khan, who serves as the brand ambassador of the league, will attend the event along with several other prominent figures.