After Messi fiasco, Kerala Sports Minister says Salman Khan will open racing event in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE: Amid the growing debate over whether Argentina’s national football team will play in Kerala in the near future, Sports Minister V Abdurahiman has made a new announcement — Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will inaugurate an international-level bike race at the EMS Municipal Stadium in Kozhikode.

The minister shared the news while addressing a gathering at Pookkottur, Malappuram, during the inauguration of a traditional cart race on Sunday. He also mentioned that the government is considering approval for such local racing events.

Addressing the media, Abdurahiman said there is still hope that Argentina will visit the state. He clarified that efforts are continuing to make the event possible and that the “doors are not completely closed” for the world champions’ visit.

According to the minister, the delay in getting FIFA’s approval for the renovation taken up at Kochi’s Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium was the main reason behind Argentina’s scheduled November visit falling through.