‘Anpu’ campaign to empower people with intellectual disabilities in Kerala

KOCHI: With the aim of ensuring the welfare and empowerment of individuals with intellectual disabilities and fostering an inclusive society in state, the social justice department has launched the ‘Anpu’ Kerala intellectual disability campaign to design and execute comprehensive programmes to uplift them through training and employment.

“We aim to integrate people who face intellectual challenges and bring them to the mainstream of society. The special drive is launched to create awareness. The projects will focus on education and skill development among individuals with disabilities,” Social Justice Minister R Bindu said on Facebook.

To promote employability and entrepreneurial interest and develop skills among such individuals, self-help groups will be formed under the leadership of the Kerala State Handicapped Persons’ Welfare Corporation. Centres will also be established to market their products, providing them with both income and recognition.

“Though we have many projects to uplift individuals with disabilities, we don’t have schemes specifically for intellectually disabled individuals. So the aim is to design initiatives and training programmes for such people in the state,” said an official with Kerala Social Security Mission (KSSM), the implementing agency.

As per the 2011 Census, 0.2% of Kerala’s population suffers from intellectual disability compared to a national average of 0.12%. The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, has also directed state governments to formulate schemes and programmes, including the provision of loans at concessional rates, to facilitate and support the employment of persons with disabilities.