Cusat to unveil Rs 26-crore hybrid supercomputing facility to boost research

KOCHI: The Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) will unveil ‘Tejaswi’, a cutting-edge hybrid computing facility set to revolutionise advanced research and artificial intelligence (AI) development within the region, on Monday. This state-of-the-art facility is established through KIIFB’s Rs 26-crore investment.

“The facility integrates traditional High-Performance Computing (HPC) capabilities, delivering 350 TFLOPS (Tera Floating Point Operations per second) sustained performance, with modern AI/Machine Learning (ML) workloads. This hybrid approach ensures comprehensive capacity for scientific simulations, modelling, and data-intensive AI development,” said Arun A U, Cusat registrar.

“Tejaswi is designed to accelerate groundbreaking research in AI, scientific simulations, and high-performance computing. It supports leading open source applications, including climate modelling, Computational Chemistry and Physics. The university is associated with Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE), which has deployed some of the largest supercomputing facilities in the world,” he said.

According to him, the funding from KIIFB underscores the state government’s strategic commitment to bolstering the state’s technological and knowledge economy capabilities.

The project will serve dual purposes – boosting research at Cusat and supporting state initiatives.

The facility will provide powerful computational resources to boost advanced research across Cusat’s diverse faculties, which include Engineering, Technology, and Marine Sciences. Cusat has stated its strategic ambition to strengthen its research in emerging fields like AI and machine learning.

Beyond academic research, the new computing facility is specifically designed to cater to the development of compute-oriented initiatives launched by the state government.