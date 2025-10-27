Heavy rains lash Kerala; fishermen dies in Alappuzha, IMD issues orange alert for northern districts

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds lashed several districts across Kerala on Monday, causing waterlogging in low-lying areas, officials said.

In Alappuzha district, a fisherman died after his boat capsized near the Arthunkal coast following strong winds.

Police identified the deceased as Paul Devasia, a native of Arthunkal. He had gone out fishing early in the morning, and though other fishermen rescued him from the water, he later died, police said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Kozhikode, Kasaragod, and Kannur districts, indicating the possibility of rainfall between 115.6 mm and 204 mm within 24 hours.