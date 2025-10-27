Kerala School Sports Meet: Thiruvananthapuram closes in on Golden Cup

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With just two days left before curtains fall on the 67th Kerala State School Sports Meet, host Thiruvananthapuram is moving closer to the overall championship, cruising past 1,500 points, far ahead of its rivals.

The district retains its lead with 175 gold, 126 silver and 147 bronze medals, taking its point tally to 1,557.

Thrissur is in second place with 740 points, winning 79 gold, 42 silver and 84 bronze medals. Palakkad, owing to a strong performance in athletics, is third with 669 points, having bagged 53 gold, 70 silver and 76 bronze medals.

Stellar performances in both games and aquatics were crucial in Thiruvananthapuram’s rise. The district secured the championship trophy in aquatics, which concluded on Saturday, with 73 gold, 63 silver and 46 bronze, totalling 649 points. In games, Thiruvananthapuram continues to shine, leading with 95 gold, 58 silver and 98 bronze medals, accumulating 855 points.

In athletics, Palakkad remains dominant. It has secured 20 gold, 13 silver and eight bronze medals for a total of 162 points. Malappuram follows with 149 points, while Kozhikode stands third with 75.

For the first time in the history of the meet, ‘kalaripayattu’ was featured, with events held at the Central Stadium on Sunday.

A meet record was also set in athletics by Sreehari Karikkan of GV Raja Sports School in junior boys’ hurdles.