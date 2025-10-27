Kochi Durbar Hall Artwork vandalism: Probe still in preliminary stage

KOCHI: Even nearly four days after an Algerian-French artist’s work was vandalised over alleged obscenity at Durbar Hall in Kochi, the city police have just begun their preliminary investigation. According to the Kochi City police sources, the probe is currently in the stage of statement recording and evidence collection.

“Acting on the complaint, we registered a case and initiated an investigation. Statements are being recorded, and relevant details are being collected. Further action will follow in due course,” said an officer with the Ernakulam Central police.

The damaged artwork is estimated to be worth around Rs 10 lakh. The organisers and the host body, Kerala Lalithakala Akademi, appear reluctant to escalate the matter as pursuing legal action could increase their liability for damages to both artists involved.

“It is a disagreement between two artists over differing perspectives. Even an apology or a change in stance with good intent should be welcomed, and could justify withdrawing the charges,” said an official associated with the exhibition. However, the official added that this does not mean they are prepared to compromise or withdraw the case upon compensation.

Murali Cheeroth, chairperson of the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi, said, “This institution stands for artists, and in this case, both the complainant and the accused are artists. A sincere apology from the suspect would be welcome. I personally believe there is no need for rigidity in this matter, though the final decision rests with executive committee.”

Artist Hanan Benammar’s, work displayed at the ongoing ‘Estranged Geographies’ international exhibition was allegedly torn down by Kochi-based sculptor P H Hochimin and his associate Sudhamshu claiming obscenity on October 22.