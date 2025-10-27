Mudslide on Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway: Experts point fingers at NHAI contractors

KOCHI: Following the mudslide on the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway that claimed a life and destroyed eight homes near Adimali, experts are pointing a critical finger at National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) contractors.

They cite unscientific construction practices, particularly aggressive slope-cutting during the volatile rainy season, that are heightening the risk of landslips.

The government has ordered a temporary halt to all work on the crucial NH 85, till further notice.

‘Error in excavation’

Geologists contend that the fundamental error lies in the method of excavation. Instead of adhering to established safety protocols, contractors are widely engaging in sheer vertical cutting, sometimes up to 20 metres, without providing essential stability features. The standard practice requires creating steps, known as benches, to manage the slope.

“They should have ideally indulged in slope cutting with benches, rather than vertical cutting,” says Dr Sajin Kumar K S, assistant professor, geology department, Kerala University.

Benching is vital for adding stability to the hillside, as it reduces the probability of the slope giving way. Contractors, however, are often observed deferring protection measures to the very end — cutting slopes vertically and then merely covering them with a thin layer of shotcrete, a pneumatically projected concrete coating.